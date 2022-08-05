PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – It’s a Summerfest Friday and CBS3 is on the move to Phoenixville in Chester County. You’ll find many unique restaurants, cafes and retail shops in town.

Phoenixville is known for its small businesses in town.

One local couple decided to open their own brick and mortar after selling bags of freshly roasted coffee from their home during the pandemic and it’s a twist on your typical coffee shop.

At Sweet Brew Café on Bridge Street, coffee is on the menu.

“Hot coffee, ice coffee, cold brew, fun lattes, the dunkaroo-inspired iced latte,” Jamie Weiss, the co-owner of Sweet Brew Café, said.

But there’s more brewing at the café than just your morning cup of Joe. For breakfast, it’s building your own bagel.

“The bagel part came about because Phoenixville really needed a bagel spot. A lot of residents really wanted a place to get a good bagel.,” Michael Weiss, the co-owner of Sweet Brew Café, said.

It starts with an authentic New York bagel and a variety of creative cream cheese flavors.

“We have our jalapeno cheddar cream cheese, our veggie cream cheese, scallion, sweet cream cream cheese, and obviously we have our plain,” Michael Weiss said.

Sweet Brew Café also offers tons of unique toppings.

“Anywhere from cinnamon toast crunch to flaming hot Cheetos,” Michael Weiss said.

Customers can get creative with the combinations, so breakfast is never boring.

“We have french toast bagel with our sweet cream cream cheese and then cinnamon toast crunch on top, that’s our most popular by far,” Jamie Weiss said.

“I’d go everything bagel with veggie cream cheese and parm crips, really good, “ Michael Weiss said.

The husband and wife team Michael and Jamie Weiss first meet in college. After visiting Phoenixville, the couple knew this was the place for their business.

“It is just so inviting, people around here are incredible,” Michael Weiss said

“I’ve never been a part of a community before. That was so, just, inclusive and supportive and kind,” Jamie Weiss said. “People, we don’t even know tell us how proud they are of us and how happy they are for us that this is working out and that we’re here.”

The café has just started a “buy a cup, save a pup” program. Each week, they will feature a different pup up for adoption, and for a dollar extra on your coffee, you’ll get a picture of the pup of the week. The proceeds benefit the Philly Bully Team.