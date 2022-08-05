CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued an endangered missing person alert after a 31-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by a murder suspect in Chester. Police say 31-year-old Shameeka Thompson was abducted by 26-year-old Dehmier Harmon.

Harmon is wanted for the Aug. 3 murder of Leon Culbreath on the 2100 block of Edgmont Avenue.

State police say Thompson was last seen in the area of West 21st Street in Chester City around 4 p.m. Friday.

According to state police, Thompson was abducted by Harmon, who fled in an unknown vehicle. Police believe they were headed to Penns Grove, New Jersey.

State police say Thompson is 5 foot 6, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a Cheetah print shirt with a brown scarf and blue jeans.

Police say Harmon should be considered armed and dangerous.

Call the police if you have any information about Thompson or Harmon’s whereabouts.