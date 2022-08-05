ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Another round of dangerously hot weather is here as thousands are expected to pack an Atlantic City beach to see Phish this weekend. The band is kicking off a three-day concert series in the popular Jersey Shore town.

Night one of the concert series begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. The stage is already set up. With steamy conditions expected through the weekend, safety is going to be a top priority.

About 100 workers spent the day preparing for the Phish concert series at the beach in Atlantic City by setting up the stage, lighting and sound equipment.

The rock band will be performing Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

“They’re one of the greatest bands to ever play music, quite frankly, so talented and so thoughtful,” said Live Nation Regional President Geoff Gordon.

Last year’s Phish concert in Atlantic City drew about 30,000 people from all over the country. This weekend is also expected to be packed.

Even boardwalk Batman wants to come.

“I feel like, I don’t know, it’s just a lot of love,” Curtis Bordley III said. “And they have a big following, a huge following. They’ve been doing it for years.”

Staying cool in a summer crowd is a priority, so organizers are urging fans to drink plenty of water.

Fans are allowed to bring in certain items from outside, including one empty water bottle up to one liter, one factory-sealed water bottle up to one liter and one empty CamelBak

“We have tons of water stations, free water stations, which is really important,” Gordon said. “If you really need to cool off for a little while, we have this wonderful wading pool. It’s called the Atlantic Ocean. Might want to try that.”

Crews are also preparing for the inaugural TidalWave Music Festival, happening next weekend in Atlantic City, featuring country music artists.

Both events are expected to have a huge economic impact.

“Having Phish coming, that’s going to bring a different type of people here that may have never been to Atlantic City,” said Maisha Moore, with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, “so it’s amazing that to be able see all that we have to offer.”

Lifeguards will be on duty in case fans want to cool off by swimming.

Ticket prices for the Phish concert range from $85 to $325.