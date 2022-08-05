PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Preparing for a successful school year is key for students heading back to the classroom. The School District of Philadelphia wants to help them get a head start.
The second Annual Back-to-School Celebration and Bus Tour is in full swing.
The bus will travel across Philly hosting 10 events and four mega-events until August 20.
Students and families will receive free school supplies, including a backpack.
School registration and free immunizations are also available as part of the program.
