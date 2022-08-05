PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dangerous heat unfolds across the area on Friday as temperatures climb into the upper 90s regionwide. It will be mostly sunny and hot with scattered thunderstorms today with some heavy rain as a cold front arrives.
The high will be 93 and it will feel like 102.
The biggest threat of the storms is heavy rain and flash flooding.
With the intense heat also comes oppressive humidity. A heat advisory has been issued for Southeastern Pennsylvania, Burlington, Gloucester, Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey, as well as New Castle County in Delaware until 8 p.m. on Friday
While the severe weather threat is low at the time, heavy rain will be something to look out for Friday through the weekend. The chance of much-needed rain will remain in the forecast through Wednesday of next week.
Saturday will be partly sunny with scattered storms in the evening and a high of 89.
There’s also a chance of some stray thunderstorms on Sunday as temperatures will reach a high of 93 degrees.