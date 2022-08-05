TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – With cases of monkeypox currently rising in the Garden State and elsewhere in the country, the New Jersey Department of Health is hosting a webinar to share the facts about the virus with the public on Friday. The briefing will take place on CBS News Philly above.
The webinar will answer questions about monkeypox’s symptoms, testing, and vaccines, the Department will host a free webinar with expert panelists.
- What: New Jersey Department of Health to host a webinar on monkeypox
- When: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Time: 12:35 p.m.
