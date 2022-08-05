PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia’s Oak Lane neighborhood on Friday morning. The men were outside a convenience store on West Cheltenham Avenue getting air in a tire when someone in a white SUV shot both men.
One man was shot in the foot, the other in his hand. Investigators say the white SUV then left the scene.US Declares Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak
Both victims are in stable condition.READ MORE: At Least 14 Customers Without Power After Telephone Pole Crashes Into House In Philadelphia’s Frankford Section
One of the bullets punctured the SUV’s gas tank.MORE NEWS: Man Shot While Walking Dog With Teenage Son In Strawberry Mansion: Philadelphia Police
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.