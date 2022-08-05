CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:American Airlines, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport.

The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Scattered Thunderstorms Expected Friday Evening As Heat Advisory Impacts Region

Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October.

READ MORE: CBS3 SummerFest: Sweet Brew Café In Phoenixville Offers Cup Of Joe, Bagels For A Good Cause

American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns.

MORE NEWS: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Overbrook, Philadelphia Police Say

The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.