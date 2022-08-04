PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As many as 1,000 ring video doorbells and security cameras are being donated to local survivors of domestic violence. Ring will donate devices to be shared among the clients of Women Against Abuse.
The organization's president said this is meeting a huge need in a time when domestic violence homicides are up.
One survivor said a camera would have not only made her feel safer but it would have captured evidence she could use to get a protection from abuse order.
"This could be a major turning point for survivors, and for them to be able to have peace of mind and to feel safer in their own homes as they rebuild their lives for themselves and their children," Jamie Colleen Miller, survivor and spokesperson for Women Against Abuse, said
Ring also donates $20,000 to Women Against Abuse.