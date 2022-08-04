VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Vineland’s municipal water levels are improving after the city implemented outdoor water restrictions for homes and businesses. Currently, homes are only allowed to use water for outdoor activities, like gardening, power washing and washing cars, on assigned days.

Those assigned days are based on a home or business’ odd or even-numbered address.

John Lillie, Vineland’s utilities director, said the extreme heat and lack of rain over the last few weeks, combined with the high demand from customers, has caused stress to the city’s system.

“We felt that the public safety with the fire hydrants and the possibility of some type of fire in this particularly dry weather could create a public health hazard,” Lillie said.

According to Lillie, so far, people have been listening, and the city’s water levels have stabilized.

“We’re comfortable, but we’ve got a long way to go,” Lillie said. “Particularly with the hot weather that’s ahead of us, we don’t want to fall back into that same situation.”

He said city inspectors aren’t enforcing the restrictions because people, like Myrna Molina, have been following the city’s restrictions.

Molina said she now waters her plants every other day because of the restrictions.

“I understand because with this heat,” Molina said. “All the water supplies are getting dry.”

Lillie said the water restrictions will remain in effect until the city’s pumping capacity has been restored.