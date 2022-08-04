PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. A Russian judge found her guilty of drug possession and smuggling.

Thursday’s ruling has female athletes both at the professional and college levels speaking up.

The Temple women’s basketball team says they’re shocked after hearing the news.

Head Coach Diane Richardson’s adopted daughter is Griner’s teammate in Russia. She says her daughter has been able to send letters to Griner throughout the ongoing legal battle.

Coach Richardson’s players say they think this is unfair and wish there was some way for Griner to come home.

“We heard today nine years. You have to feel for her, and the women’s basketball community is just feeling for her,” Richardson said.

“I pray for her and her family. It’s crazy that she got caught up in that because it’s bigger than her, if we’re being real. It’s bigger than just her,” Temple shooting guard Jaylnn Holmes said.

The Temple athletes say they’ve looked up to Griner for years now.

Some say this incident has motivated them to spark change within the sport, while others say it’s left them feeling hesitant about pursuing a career overseas.