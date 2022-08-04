PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s Spring Garden Street Greenway is getting a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The grant money will go towards providing a walkable and bikeable route across the city.

The planned segment will link the Schuylkill River Trail to the Delaware River Trail. It will also link the East Coast Greenway, SEPTA stations, businesses, schools and more.

“DCNR is thrilled to join other partners supporting this project, which helps us close one of our Top 10 Trail Gaps and achieves our goal of a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian” Dun said in a DCNR press release.

The Spring Garden Street Greenway is a 2.1-mile planned segment of the East Coast Greenway in Philadelphia, along the 3,000-mile walking and biking route that spans from Maine to Florida.

The Greenway connects around 25 cities and 450 communities. In Philadelphia, the East Coast Greenway will cross Center City through Spring Garden Street.

“The project will ultimately improve safety and accessibility in Philadelphia,” said Michael Carroll, Deputy Managing Director of the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability.

DCNR’s $1 million commitment gained $2.1 million from the William Penn Foundation, $1.4 million from the city and $500,000 from PennDOT.

The project is expected to be completed in the next five years.