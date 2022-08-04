PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested the 45-year-old man wanted after a 10-month-old was shot in Kensington last weekend. Santos Diaz was arrested on Thursday afternoon and police say they will release more information once formal charges are completed.

The shooting happened after police say a verbal and physical altercation broke out at a home on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street Sunday morning after a family was celebrating a wedding.

Officers were called to the home around 10:40 a.m. and found the baby girl suffering a gunshot wound to the left hand.

The baby was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children where she is listed in stable condition. The mother tells CBS3 she was holding her baby when shots were fired and had she not run and ducked for cover, she fears the situation could have been a much different story.

Police say a second victim, a 17-year-old Hispanic man suffered a graze wound to the right leg in the shooting but did not require any medical treatment.

A verbal/physical altercation broke out with the suspect and police say, at that time, Diaz fired several gunshots at the family before fleeing the scene.

The baby’s mom tells CBS3 it was her new stepdad who allegedly started shooting at the family.

She says her mother got married on Saturday and the reception was at the house.