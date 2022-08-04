PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Didi Gregorius has played his final game as a Philadelphia Phillie. The Phillies on Thursday released the veteran shortstop in a flurry of moves that saw the team activate second baseman Jean Segura from the 60-day injured list.

Segura was placed on the IL on June 1 after he fractured his right index finger attempting to bunt for a hit. The second baseman will bat seventh in his return Thursday night.

The Phillies said newly acquired center fielder Brandon Marsh and starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard have reported to the team. Syndergaard will start the Phillies’ series opener against the Washington Nationals on Thursday night.

The Phillies announce the following transactions: CF Brandon Marsh and RHP Noah Syndergaard have reported to the club. INF Jean Segura has been reinstated from the 60-day IL. RHP Kyle Gibson has been activated from the Bereavement List. INF Didi Gregorius has been released. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 4, 2022

Marsh will start in CF and bat ninth for the Phillies in his debut.

Syndergaard and Marsh were both acquired from the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday in separate trades.

Starting pitcher Kyle Gibson also is back with the team after being activated from the bereavement list.

Since coming back from the injured list on June 5, Gregorius hit .181/.234/.284 with a .517 OPS. The 32-year-old hit his first home run of the season in a 10-0 win over the Miami Marlins on July 16.

Originally signed as a free agent in December 2019 and then brought back on a two-year deal in 2021, Gregorius finishes his Phillies career with a .671 OPS and 24 home runs in 877 plate appearances in parts of three seasons.

By releasing Gregorius, the Phillies will be paying about $5 million left on his contract, according to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb.

Gregorius hit .181/.234/.284 in 167 PA since being activated from IL on June 5. He singled in 5th inning yesterday for his 999th career hit, and I wonder if he still batted later in the game against a lefty to go for 1,000. Phillies eat about $5 million here. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 4, 2022

With Bryson Stott’s emergence, Gregorius appeared on borrowed time with the Phillies. Factor Segura’s activation from the IL and the recent trade acquisition of Edmundo Sosa, Gregorius didn’t make much sense for the Phils as a left-handed bench shortstop.

Stott is expected to take over as the everyday shortstop with Sosa, a right-handed light-hitting bat with a premium glove, serving as the backup. Yairo Muñoz is also another infield depth option for the Phillies.

Gregorius currently has 999 career hits.