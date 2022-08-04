PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dangerous heat unfolds across the region Thursday and Friday as temperatures climb into the upper 90s regionwide. Many cities, including Philadelphia, will be challenging if not tying old record highs.

The forecast high in the City of Brotherly Love is 98 degrees. The current record is also 98, which was last set in 1995.

Wilmington can also tie its previous maximum high record of 96 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

With the intense heat also comes oppressive humidity. A heat advisory has been issued for Southeastern Pennsylvania, Burlington, Gloucester and Camden Counties in New Jersey, as well as New Castle County in Delaware.

Heat indices will range between 100-105 degrees during the height of the afternoon, making for dangerous conditions across much of our area.

Some relief will be felt along the shore as temperatures there hover in the mid to upper 80s thanks to a sea breeze. A few downpours can also impact the area later Thursday.

However, a better shot of rain and storms arrives Friday as a cold front draws near. The boundary will remain stalled south of I-95 keeping the threat for sticky storms possible through the weekend.

While the severe weather threat is low at the time, heavy rain will be something to look out for Friday through the weekend. The chance of much-needed rain will remain in the forecast through Wednesday of next week.