Man Crashes Car After Being Shot, Killed In East Frankford, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly shooting leads to a crash in East Frankford. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Torresdale Avenue and Gillingham Street.
Investigators say a man was shot while driving a red Nissan, then crashed into a pole and died.
Police believe a male passenger shot the victim. He was seen running away from the car.
So far, police have not made any arrests.
