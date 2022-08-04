Man Crashes Car After Being Shot, Killed In East Frankford, Philadelphia Police Say

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly shooting leads to a crash in East Frankford. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Torresdale Avenue and Gillingham Street.

Investigators say a man was shot while driving a red Nissan, then crashed into a pole and died.

Police believe a male passenger shot the victim. He was seen running away from the car.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here