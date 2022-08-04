OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Scorching temperatures are taking over the Philadelphia region and what better way to beat the heat than heading to the Jersey Shore? Beaches were packed in Ocean City, New Jersey as beachgoers soaked up the sun Thursday.
But for beachgoers, with temperatures in the high 90s, they had to walk over some sizzling sand to find the perfect spot.
CBS3's Matt Petrillo brought along what he calls his "thermo gun" and clocked sand temperatures from 80 to over 100 degrees.
A little hot sand didn't stop many people from beating the heat along the ocean.
