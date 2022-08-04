PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Code Red hot weather emergency is in effect in Montgomery County until 8 p.m. Thursday as oppressive heat takes over the region. Code Reds are issued when the heat index is expected to be 100 degrees or more, which can be deadly.

Eyewitness News headed out to Bala Cynwyd to a restaurant called the Landing Kitchen. It’s known for its outdoor dining, but on this hot Thursday afternoon, there are hardly any people outside. Most customers are dining indoors in the air conditioning to beat the heat.

A bridge connecting Bala Cynwyd to Manayunk is nearby and there were numerous pedestrians and bikers braving the heat as they crossed the Schuylkill River.

CBS3 spoke with a dog owner who says her golden retriever’s thick fur makes him prone to overheating.

“It’s brutal for pet owners, especially with all the hot pavement everywhere in the city, it’s really dangerous to be walking them in the city right now, so I’ve been walking my dog early in the morning, late in the evening, just taking him out for quick short breaks in the middle of the day,” Daniela Monzi said. “It can be really dangerous for pet owners, especially if you don’t have grass or softer alternative to the pavement, which can be really hard to find in the city.”

Those especially at risk of heat-related illnesses include very young children, elderly adults and people with chronic medical conditions and take certain medications.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include muscle cramps, headache, nausea, or vomiting.

Here are some helpful tips to keep cool in this scorching heat:

Drink plenty of non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

If at all possible, try to get outdoor work completed in the morning to avoid the warmest part of the day.

Keep windows and interior doors open when running a fan at home.

Keep cool by seeking an air-conditioned building, such as a mall, library, or senior center if available. If not, seek rest in the shade.

Montgomery County residents who need emergency shelter during a Code Red can call the Your Way Home call center at 211 or text their zip code, 898-211.