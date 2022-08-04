PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Someone in Pennsylvania is waking up a multi-millionaire! A single ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win a jackpot worth $206.9 million.
The winning numbers in the Aug. 3 drawing were white balls 9, 21, 56, 57, and 66. The Powerball number was 11.
The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $206.9 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment of $122.3 million.
This was the fifth Powerball jackpot won this year. Powerball tickets are $2 per play.
The Powerball jackpot was previously won in Vermont in the June 29 drawing when a single ticket won a grand prize worth $366.7 million.
The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
More than 589,000 tickets won cash prizes in the Wednesday night drawing.