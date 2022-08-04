PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Parrish Street.
Police say one of the men was found unresponsive inside a Nissan. The second man was shot in the throat. Authorities say he's conscious and is talking.
Both were taken to Presbyterian Medical Center.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here