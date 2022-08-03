CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out at a home in West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The fire happened on the 5200 block of Walnut Street.

Philadelphia firefighters have knocked down the flames.

Crews Respond To House Fire In West Philadelphia

READ MORE: Brotherly Love: Bristol-Based Organization Aims To Get Books In Hands Of Young Children

The call came in around 5:45 a.m.

READ MORE: 2 Suspects In Custody Following Double Shooting At SEPTA's Arrott Transportation Center: Philadelphia Police

The fire left the second floor of the home with heavy damage. It looks like an adjoining home is also damaged.

Crews Respond To House Fire In West Philadelphia

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office To Release Remains Of 2 Victims Of 1985 MOVE Bombing

We just spoke to a dispatcher with the fire department, and that person tells us no one was injured.