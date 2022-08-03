CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City leaders will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway throughout Philadelphia on Wednesday. The briefing will take place at approximately 1 p.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

  • What: City leaders will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway throughout Philadelphia on Wednesday.
  • When: Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.