Philadelphia Skydiving Instructor Attempting To Break State Record Of Most Skydives In 24 Hours

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Could you skydive 101 times in just one day? Philadelphia skydiving instructor Chris Howard wants to break the Pennsylvania record for most skydives made by a single person in 24 hours.
Chopper 3 was there as he started Wednesday morning at the Pennridge Airport.
He's trying to do 101 skydives between sunrise and sunset. That's about one jump every seven minutes.
So far he’s jumped out of the plane 41 times as of noon Wednesday.
The event is also a fundraiser for a charity supporting foster children in Bucks County.
Check back later today to see if Chris Howard is able to break the state record.