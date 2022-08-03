PHILADELPHIA (CNN) – The consumer product safety commission says the markings on the outside of some of Nuk’s First Choice Glass Baby Bottles contain lead levels higher than those set by the federal government. About 100 bottles sold in the U.S. are affected.
The bottles were designed for newborn to 6-month-old babies and sold exclusively on Amazon.READ MORE: For South Jersey Elevator, Business Is Going Up, But Supply Chain Shortage Means More Elevators Being Stuck In Place
The bottles are described to have white and gray stars on the outside along with the brand name Nuk printed in white.
You can visit Nuk’s website for more information.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.