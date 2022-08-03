TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is extending its outdoor dining options. Gov. Phil Murphy teamed up with local lawmakers to extend the state’s outdoor dining bill on Wednesday.
“My Administration worked in collaboration with the Legislature to support the restaurant industry and their customers by expanding outdoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue that support today by extending these expanded permissions for food and beverage establishments throughout our state,” Murphy said. “Supporting the success of our small businesses ultimately means supporting the success of our communities. Continuing this successful practice will not only benefit small business owners, but also the many patrons who have come to enjoy the atmosphere and opportunities outdoor dining offers.”
Murphy originally allowed expanded outdoor dining as a result of the pandemic in June 2020.