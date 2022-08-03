PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s office will release the remains of two victims of the 1985 MOVE bombing. The remains of Katricia and Zanetta Dotson were found last year.
In April 2021, an investigation began after a report that the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Museum held onto remains, and were used in anthropology demonstrations and classes.
The next month, the city revealed the medical examiner’s office had the Dotson sisters’ remains, even though the now former health commissioner ordered them destroyed in 2017.