PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — South Street has faced some turbulent times — a mass shooting in June, last week’s fire at Jim’s Steaks, and the pandemic forced many businesses to close. But there’s a push to turn things around.

It hasn’t been an easy year for South Street. Now the businesses are teaming up to bring people to the area and help bring it alive again.

Summer on South Street has its ups but it also has had some downs.

“Everybody can feel comfortable and everybody can feel like there is a place for them,” Tattooed Mom kitchen manager Tracey Riley said.

In June, 11 people were injured and three people were killed in a mass shooting. Last week, popular cheesesteak shop Jim’s Steaks on 4th and South caught fire.

“Since all the things that happened on South Street previously it’s very important that people come down to South Street and enjoy themselves,” Riley said.

Riley says she is looking forward to a little positive spin this summer.

The South Street Headhouse District is launching “Meet Me on South Street,” where dozens of local bars and restaurants will have food and drink promotions.

“South Street District, we are still here and strong and definitely come out and support the small businesses and all the boutiques,” Riley said.

Eyewitness News did not see the extra police presence that was there after the shooting. Safety is a concern for many people who live and work in the area.

In the meantime, businesses are trying to get back on their feet.

“We are just hanging in there and hoping that people come back down,” Riley said.

People CBS3 spoke with say they are excited to see the vibrant and multicultural business corridor come to life.

“It’s a good thing, it’s a positive thing, it’s a hopeful thing,” a woman said.

“I think it’s great. The answer is to keep continuing on trying to find something good for the community instead of just stopping everything and letting the negative stuff take over,” a man said.

Meet Me on South Street will be every Thursday. The restaurants and businesses will have different themes and specials each week and they are inviting everyone to come down and check it out.