MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — A big-time sendoff for a local baseball team on its way to the biggest competition of the season. Hundreds turned out to cheer on the 10-year-old Marlton Chiefs as they head to the 2022 Cal Ripken World Series in Indiana.

Phillies Director of Public Affairs Scott Palmer announced the 10-year-old Marlton Chiefs baseball team before a sprawling crowd of onlookers at Evesham Township’s National Night Out festivities.

“Tonight’s event was phenomenal to have the support of the town of Evesham, Marlton behind the boys is second to none,” said Carla Gable, whose son plays on the team. “Drew is the catcher for the team and he’s been doing great. He’s been hitting bombs, hitting lots of home runs so he’s been having a great season.”

The young backstop and his bright-eyed teammates won districts, states and the regionals, punching their ticket to the Cal Ripken World Series in Vincennes, Indiana starting Thursday.

“It’s just real exciting and I’m happy we get to have this experience to go to Indiana and play other teams from different states out of our region,” catcher Drew Gable said.

The team’s coach beamed with pride discussing not just his players and the selfless coaches he works with but also this tight-knit community in Burlington County.

“The boys were a little overwhelmed by the pep rally, just seeing a lot of people there for them and overall supportive — the township, the police department. It’s really special,” Mike Appalucci said.

We’ll let young Michael sum up the feeling a 10-year-old gets when his team is one of the 20 best in the country.

“I felt overjoyed and shocked that we were going to the World Series. It was just like exciting, so exciting that I just was in like shock,” Michael said.

This group of 12 will begin pool play in the Cal Ripken World Series starting this Thursday, Aug. 4.

They’re guaranteed to play until Aug. 11 at the least, and the 13th if they make it to the final game.