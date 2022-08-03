PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport.
The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company.
Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October.
American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns.
The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.