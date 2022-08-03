CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:American Airlines, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport.

The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company.

READ MORE: For South Jersey Elevator, Business Is Going Up, But Supply Chain Shortage Means More Elevators Being Stuck In Place

Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October.

READ MORE: 37 Years Later, Brother Of MOVE Bombing Victims Plans Proper Burial After Finally Receiving Sisters’ Remains

American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns.

MORE NEWS: Team Trained At Thomas Jefferson University Saving Animals With New Age Kind Of Rescue

The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.