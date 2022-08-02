CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Eagles, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Week 2 of Eagles Training Camp is underway and Tuesday we will be hearing from offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. Steichen’s press conference is expected to begin at 9:40 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly.

Training camp practice will begin at 10 a.m. and Eagles players will speak with the media following practice.

  • What: Eagles offensive coordinator, players to speak with the media during training camp
  • When: Tuesday, Aug. 2
  • Time: 9:40 a.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 