PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Week 2 of Eagles Training Camp is underway and Tuesday we will be hearing from offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. Steichen’s press conference is expected to begin at 9:40 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly.
Training camp practice will begin at 10 a.m. and Eagles players will speak with the media following practice.
- What: Eagles offensive coordinator, players to speak with the media during training camp
- When: Tuesday, Aug. 2
- Time: 9:40 a.m.
