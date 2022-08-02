PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers proposed new arena in Center City is already getting bigger. Eyewitness News confirms the Sixers plan to acquire the current site of the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert Street.
Last month, the Sixers ownership announced their plans to build the new arena, calling it 76 Place at Market East.
Acquiring the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert would expand the project and extra block and potentially close Filbert Street to traffic.
A spokesperson with the project tells CBS3 they will work with Greyhound to help relocate the terminal.
"Since the announcement on July 21, 76 Devcorp has been sharing proposed plans for an arena along Market Street between 10th and 11th Streets back to Cuthbert Street. As Greyhound provides a vital service for Philadelphia and given our proposed long-term investment in Center City, we will do everything we can to help the City and Greyhound develop a viable plan for the future. Fortunately, we're in the very early stages of the project and no construction is proposed to start for 4 years," a 76 Devcorp spokesperson said.
