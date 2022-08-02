PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s safe to say it’s been a hot and dry summer thus far and temperatures will jump once again this week. Temperatures are expected to top out in the 90s through Friday, making the first week of August the Philadelphia region’s fourth heatwave of the summer.
Every day promises to be hotter than the next, as high pressure builds and intensifies over the area.READ MORE: 4 Injured After Crash Involving Towamencin Township Police Car
Temperatures will finally peak on Thursday, leading to record-challenging heat across the majority of the region.
The forecast high in Philadelphia on Thursday is 98 degrees and the current record is also 98, which was last set in 1995.READ MORE: Fire Breaks Out At West Philly Home Where More Than 150 Milk Jugs Of Gas Were Found
Regardless if the records are challenged or broken, heat indices will range between 100 and 104 degrees, making it dangerously hot.
A heat advisory may go into effect later in the week.MORE NEWS: List: National Night Out Being Celebrated Across Philadelphia Region, United States Tuesday
Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for your NEXT Weather Alerts.