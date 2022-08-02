BRISTOL BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — National Night Out events are happening across the region Tuesday night. It’s a chance for the community to get to know their emergency responders. It also sends a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting crime.

In Bristol Borough, residents have options — bouncy houses, face painters and more — but officials say it’s more than just having a good time.

It’s called National Night Out and like many things, it started in our region.

“I guess it’s another one of those Philly things,” Matt Peskin said.

The day is designed to promote police-community interactions and is the brainchild of Peskin, who launched this idea in Montgomery County in the 1980s.

“A lot of the chiefs that went along with this idea thought I was nuts but the idea worked, people liked being out, they liked waving to their neighbor down the street,” Peskin said.

His vision quickly spread and blossomed from people sitting on their porch with porch lights on to massive annual community-wide gatherings.

“Perhaps most importantly, people get to meet with first responders under positive circumstances. It’s not a burglary, it’s not a tragic citation, it’s not a medical emergency. They’re out there for fun,” Peskin said.

Bristol Borough joined people nationwide in commemorating. They held their first National Night Out under their new police chief, Joe Moors.

“That’s one of my main goals and objectives — not only the safety of the residents of Bristol Borough but also bridging that gap,” Moors said.

From Pennsylvania to New Jersey, law enforcement officers say they look forward to this day.

In Evesham Township, they’re celebrating by giving a World Series send-off to the 10-year-old Marlton Chiefs baseball team.

“We’re gonna just kinda honor these kids for the accomplishments that they made and the season they’ve had,” Capt. Jason Siitonen said.

Festivities that are more than fitting after tough times for residents and first responders. Officials say this is the way they bridge the gap.

Several communities around the Delaware Valley are hosting events, a good chance to get out to meet your neighbors and officials locally too.