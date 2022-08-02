PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Tuesday is recognized as National Night Out, a day intended to enhance the relationship between communities and law enforcement. Philadelphia Town Watch Integrated Services hosted a kickoff event on Monday in Wynnefield.
The event was the first of many being held in an effort to stop violence and create a safer city, promoting police and community partnerships.
The day has been celebrated since 1984 with police departments and community groups hosting events like block parties, BBQs and even festivals.
Here is a list of National Night Out events in the Philadelphia area:
- In Camden County, a community walk is being held in the Parkside neighborhood. There will be games and refreshments with officers at Farnham Park, 1648 Baird Blvd, beginning at 6 p.m.
- In Washington Township, they are holding their largest National Night Out. They are entered in a national competition for the best event. The event will be at Washington Lake Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- In Pennsauken, a National Night Out event is being held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pennsauken Community Recreation Complex at 1601 Bethel Avenue
- In Evesham Township, the night’s festivities will include a huge send-off will take place for the Marlton Chiefs before the Cal Ripken World Series in Indiana. The event will take place in the parking lot outside of Evesham Township Police Department at 984 Tuckerton Road at 6:30 p.m.
- In Haddon Township and Audubon Park, the second annual National Night Out will take place at Crystal Lake Pool Complex in Haddon Township from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- In Bristol, Pennsylvania, the borough is holding its 1st annual National Night Out. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. residents are invited to the grounds of Snyder-Girotti Elementary School, at 420 Buckley Street
