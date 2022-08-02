Rowan University Finds Remains Of Soldiers From Revolutionary War At Red Bank Battlefield

NATIONAL PARK, N.J. (CBS) — Historic human remains have been unearthed in New Jersey at the site of a significant battle of the Revolutionary War. On Tuesday morning, Rowan University and experts detailed the findings during a news conference at the Red Bank Battlefield.

CBS3 heard from archeologists and researchers who call this discovery incredibly rare. Down inside a trench was a mass grave where multiple sets of human remains were found and historians believe they belong to Hessian soldiers who died in a key battle during the Revolutionary War.

“The remains are incomplete heads, legs, arms and these injuries are consistent with Hessian primary sources detailing the horrific nature of this battle,” Dr. Jennifer Janofsky said.

This discovery happened back in June during a public dig with volunteers and Rowan University students.

It was near a part of a trench at Fort Mercer on the grounds of the Red Bank Battlefield.

Experts tell CBS3, that a human femur was discovered. That led to the further excavation of the trench which uncovered skeletal remains.

Researchers believe they are the remains of at least 13 Hessian soldiers who fought for the British and were killed during the battle of Red Bank on October 22, 1777, nearly 245 years ago. The Hessians suffered more than 370 casualties during the battle.

“We have uncovered at a minimum 13 sets of human remains,” Wade Catts, principal archaeologist, said. “In some cases, the recovered remains represent complete skeletons. However, the archaeological evidence clearly reveals the physical destruction and trauma of battle and we also recovered severed limbs and body parts.”

The dig also uncovered a rare 1766 King George III gold guinea, equivalent to a soldier’s monthly salary, a knee buckle from a uniform, pewter and brass, buttons, musket balls and other ammunition.

The remains have been excavated and turned over to the New Jersey State Police to extract DNA and get a better idea of who these soldiers were.

On Wednesday, the public is invited to come to see this site for themselves. The site at Red Bank Battlefield Park, 100 Hessian Ave., National Park, N.J. 08063 will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.