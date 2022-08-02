SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) – It’s going to be a busy night in Sharon Hill. Demonstrators are expected to disrupt the community’s National Night Out festivities.

This comes as tension, pressure and anger mount over Sharon Hill elected officials’ decision to withhold significant portions of the special investigation probing police policy, following the deadly shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility.

There were multiple news conferences Tuesday morning. The Delaware County and Philadelphia chapters of the NAACP blasted Sharon Hill Borough Council and their lawyer for releasing an incomplete document that was largely redacted and blacked out.

The months-long investigation was ordered after prosecutors say 8-year-old Fanta Bility was killed by a bullet, fired by one of three since-fired Sharon Hill police following a football game at Academy Park last August.

Fanta’s mother and uncle were present for Tuesday morning’s news conference.

Attorneys working on the special investigation have billed Sharon Hill $400 an hour. The borough solicitor said they didn’t have a final cost available.

Three officers were fired after they were charged with involuntary and voluntary manslaughter.

People want the full report released immediately despite elected leaders’ contention it would harm the borough while it fights litigation in federal and county courts.

“You spent taxpayer money,” Sheila Carter from the NAACP said. “As a resident of Sharon Hill, $400 an hour, for a person to come in here with no information. We still don’t know what are our policies and procedures.”

“It’s believed to be so potentially damaging, that’s why it’s not being released,” Courtney Richardson, Sharon Hill solicitor, said. “They have not read the report. Have not read the redacted report. Anything they share is conjecture.”

Members of the local NAACP fear there are racial undertones to how the process and investigation locally has played out.

They’re not OK with it and promised to reach out to state and national chapters for more assistance on the ground in Sharon Hill.

Meanwhile, there is a protest and demonstration march planned for Tuesday 6 p.m.