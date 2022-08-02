LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work.

Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News.

Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out.

“This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said.

A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than $3,500 to a company called Advanced Fence Systems of Levittown to do the work. She put the deposit down on March 23.

What has the company done since?

“Nothing. Nope, he never came back,” Rothberg said.

She says she has not been able to get a refund either, despite asking for one.

“It’s frustrating,” Rothberg said.

It appears that Rothberg is not alone. Other customers in Bucks County, plus Mercer County and Philadelphia, all tell Eyewitness News that Advanced Fence Systems took money from them with the promise to do work that was never started.

“$612 I think was the deposit,” Yardley resident Chris Iocco said.

“We gave him a deposit of over $1800. $1,851,” Ewing resident Kim McNamara said.

“I gave him the deposit by check, it was $4,610. And after that, getting in touch with him was like talking to a brick wall,” Northeast Philly resident Joseph Patrick said.

We wanted to get answers. When we went to the address listed on a receipt for Advanced Fence Systems, no one came outside, but someone inside slammed the door.

In an email, the company wrote it’s had supply and staffing issues and added, “if someone felt they were being scammed they can simply take us to court!”

Meanwhile, the Better Business Bureau now gives Advanced Fence Systems an F rating.

It also has these tips to help you hire a trustworthy contractor. Make sure to ask for multiple quotes, research the company’s reviews, and verify the company’s license and insurance.

Since we knocked on the company’s door Tuesday, one of the customers, Chris Ciocca, says he has now received a refund through Venmo.

The company also said it’s sending out a refund check to customer Joe Patrick. There’s no word yet about the two other customers we interviewed for this story getting refunds.