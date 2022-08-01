PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a hazmat situation in West Philadelphia. First responders were dispatched to an abandoned home on the 100 block of North 59th Street for reports of a strong smell of gas.
Police say upon arrival, first responders found about 154 one-gallon jugs of gasoline.
A hazmat situation was declared at 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Adjoining houses on the block were evacuated.
Police say a 37-year-old man who used to live at the property is being questioned by detectives.
No injuries have been reported.