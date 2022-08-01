CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Did you celebrate your rescue pup Monday? If not, you better give them some extra treats because it’s Dogust 1st.

Since a lot of owners don’t know their rescue dog’s actual birthdays, Aug. 1 is the universal birthday for all of the pups.

Shelters around the country, including the Pennsylvania SPCA, are using the celebration as a chance to push for more adoptions.

“There is such a need for homes for these adoptable animals, you know their intakes are up. Our adoptions are down,” PSPCA’s Public Relations Director Gillian Kocher said.

The PSPCA says they’ll be pushing for more adoptions throughout the week.