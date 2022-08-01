LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A serious crash has a stretch of I-78 West closed in Lower Saucon Township in Northampton County. The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, just west of Easton Road.
It involves three large trucks. Police tell CBS3 one truck went down an embankment and another one overturned.READ MORE: Man, Mother Attacked By Their Own Dog In Kensington: Police
I-78 is closed between the Northampton and Hellertown exits.READ MORE: 10-Month-Old Baby Girl Shot Following Argument In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section
Crews are expected be cleaning up through the morning.
The good news, no one was seriously injured.MORE NEWS: Red Cross Volunteers From Delaware Valley Head To Kentucky To Help Communities Impacted By Deadly Floods
Route 22 would be a good alternative.