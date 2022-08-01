CBS News PhillyWatch Now
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A serious crash has a stretch of  I-78 West closed in Lower Saucon Township in Northampton County. The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, just west of Easton Road.

It involves three large trucks. Police tell CBS3 one truck went down an embankment and another one overturned.

I-78 is closed between the Northampton and Hellertown exits.

Crews are expected be cleaning up through the morning.

The good news, no one was seriously injured.

Route 22 would be a good alternative.