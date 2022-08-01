Man, Mother Attacked By Their Own Dog In Kensington: Police

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By Wakisha Bailey
Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and his mother were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by their own dog in Kensington. The vicious attack happened at a home on East Tioga Street.

Police say just after 3 a.m. Monday, a man who lives at the home got into a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend in the basement. The dog became agitated and attacked the man’s mother, biting her multiple times.

The son tried to get control of the dog. The dog in turn attacked him biting mostly his arm.

Police say the dog is a pit bull.

Animal control removed the dog from the home and the mother and son were transported to a nearby hospital where they are in critical condition.

Police say the son is right now undergoing surgery on his arm.

