PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The owner of Jim’s Steaks is assessing the damage after a devastating fire last week. He says he’s scheduled to meet with his insurance adjuster on Monday to determine what it will take to rebuild.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, the owner of Jim’s vowed to rebuild the iconic cheesesteak spot. Over the weekend, he reassured fans the building does not need to be demolished.

This is what the building looked like immediately after the two-alarm fire on Friday morning. The outside windows are now boarded up so it’s tough to tell the extent of the damage inside.

There were some employees inside when the fire broke out but everyone managed to get out safely.

The owner, Ken Silver, says the cause of the fire is likely electrical. Probably involving issues with the HVAC system.

Following the fire, the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections inspected the property and they determined the building is still structurally sound.

Silver says he’s cautiously optimistic Jim’s will be able to bounce back in the same building.

“Thanks to the great work of Philadelphia firefighters and everyone else that was involved, our building is structurally sound. We were just really starting to hit our stride, you know, then this happens on a Friday morning,” Silver said.

Silver says not much of the storage on the third and fourth floors was damaged. He was able to save priceless pictures and memorabilia, including autographed pictures of Kobe Bryant and Tony Bennett.