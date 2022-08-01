PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An emergency peace walk is being held in Philadelphia in response to the city’s gun violence crisis. Residents and community leaders are gathering on the 1800 block of Sigel Street in South Philadelphia Monday afternoon.
This latest peace walk comes after last week’s shooting death of Joelill Foy, a member of the Philadelphia signing group Brotherly Love.
It was the second shooting on the block that week.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the police.