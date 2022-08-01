WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey Department of Corrections vehicle crashes, sending 10 people, including three children, to the hospital. It happened at 9:40 a.m. Monday, near Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton Township.
The Department of Corrections confirms that three of their officers and three inmates were injured.
They were all taken to Capitol Health for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.
The DOC van collided with a van operated by the Friends of Cyrus program. Three children and the driver in that van also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Westampton Township police say the Friends of Cyrus van failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the DOC van.