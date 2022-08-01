NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — It’s not the big winner, but someone in Montgomery County won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white balls that were drawn, 13-36-45-57-67, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14.
The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 226 West Germantown Pike in Norristown. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
A jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket for the July 29 drawing worth $1.337 billion was sold in Illinois.
The Mega Millions jackpot is now estimated at $20 million, or $11.6 million cash for the Tuesday, Aug. 2 drawing.