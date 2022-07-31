PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several local residents from the Philadelphia area are on the ground in Kentucky, volunteering to help families and communities impacted by the deadly floods. In total, six volunteers with the Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania are helping with everything from logistics to food to shelter for those who have lost everything.

“Right now, the primary focus is still on search and rescue,” Heidi Dampman, a Red Cross volunteer from King of Prussia, said. “They’re taking people out of one county by helicopter.”

As devastated towns across Kentucky brace for more rain and likely more flooding, local Red Cross volunteers from the Delaware Valley are on the ground, trying to help communities that have faced catastrophe before.

“We’re not even to the point where this has hit its crescendo,” Dampman said. “This area was flooded, historic flooding, a year ago and this flooding is actually breaking those historic flood records from last year.”

While President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for more than a dozen counties, 17-year veteran Dampman warns the full impact of the damage is still unknown.

“Red Cross addresses their emergency disaster-related needs but these people are going to need help long term,” Dampman said.

Six-year volunteer Mary Noll says while the work is gratifying, it is also difficult.

“There is no way you’re going to say you come down here and it doesn’t affect you,” Noll said.

Right now, nine shelters are open as thousands remain without power, cell service and clean drinking water. Still, those on the front lines say despite the incredible tragedy there is also great hope.

“It’s a very strong community,” Noll said. “They were strong before and they’re even stronger now.”

So far, at least 28 people are confirmed dead. That number is expected to continue to go up with dozens still unaccounted for.