PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eyewitness News Weather Team is tracking big changes as July comes to an end and we enter August. Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees on Sunday and the region will see increasing clouds throughout the day.
By Sunday night, the skies will be mostly cloudy before rain moves in. The Philadelphia region can expect on and off showers with pockets of heavy rain.
Monday will be mostly cloudy and there will be a noticeable increase in humidity.
Spotty showers are also possible on Tuesday with partly sunny skies.
But the big story this Sunday morning? Heat is going to build throughout the week and the region could see advisories issued by the end of next week.
Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s by Thursday with heat indices over 100 degrees.
Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for your NEXT Weather Alert.