PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While we still have more than 100 days to go until Christmas, it’s feeling like the holidays at Shriners Children’s Hospital.
The Philadelphia Centurions Motorcycle Club hosted the 26th Annual Christmas in July Motorcycle Toy Run on Sunday. Club members delivered hundreds of toys that they collected for the young patients.
The Centurions also raised a lot of money for Shriners.
"As of this morning, we already had $65,000 raised this year, and then plus the amount of toys that we get to donate," Joe Mason, a club member, said. "The toys, it's great, it helps get them through the giving season. But the money, being able to help them with their mission of providing care to kids."
Shriners says The Centurions have raised more than $650,000 to date.