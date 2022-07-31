10-Month-Old Baby Girl Injured During Shooting In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 10-month-old baby girl was shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Sunday morning, CBS3’s Ryan Hughes has learned. The shooting happened at the intersection of Ontario and Emerald Streets around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the baby girl was shot in the hand. She’s expected to be OK and was placed in stable condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital.

The mother of the baby girl told CBS3 she was holding the baby when the bullet grazed her hand.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made, authorities say.

