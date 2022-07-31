10-Month-Old Baby Girl Injured During Shooting In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 10-month-old baby girl was shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Sunday morning, CBS3’s Ryan Hughes has learned. The shooting happened at the intersection of Ontario and Emerald Streets around 9:30 a.m.
Police say the baby girl was shot in the hand. She’s expected to be OK and was placed in stable condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital.READ MORE: 5-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured After Falling Out Of Window In Fishtown: Philadelphia Police
The mother of the baby girl told CBS3 she was holding the baby when the bullet grazed her hand.READ MORE: NJ Woman Convicted Of Murder In Death Of 17-Month-Old Son
No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made, authorities say.
CBS3’s Ryan Hughes contributed to this report.MORE NEWS: You Should Reach Out To Old Friends, New Research Says
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.