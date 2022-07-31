PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was shot twice in the head during a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2100 block of North Darien Street around 9:45 a.m.
Police say the woman was sitting in her burgundy Hyundai when she got shot. She was placed in extremely critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police.READ MORE: Man Shot 3 Times In Nicetown, Philadelphia Police Say
The second victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot once in the ear and right arm while standing next to the woman’s car, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital.READ MORE: 10-Month-Old Baby Girl Shot Following Argument In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section
Police say they’re searching for a woman in her 20s in connection with the shooting. She was wearing a peach top and black shorts, according to police.
No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police: 2 Men Critically Injured In Summerdale Shooting
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.